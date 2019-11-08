The Center for Family Resources will be holding its 34th annual Thanks for Giving holiday food distribution program Nov. 20-23 at IAMAW Local Lodge 709, 1032 S. Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta.
The annual program relies on the commitment and generosity of the Cobb County community. Schools, civic groups, churches and corporate organizations across the county host drives to collect holiday food items, which are distributed to struggling local families in time for them to prepare a homemade Thanksgiving meal.
Alongside the green beans, stuffing mixes and other traditional holiday ingredients, the food boxes include a grocery store gift certificate for a turkey, ham or other meat of the family’s choice. Also, because the week of Thanksgiving can be a strain on families’ food budgets while children are home from school, the Thanks for Giving boxes also pack extra grocery items, such as peanut butter and breakfast cereal, to provide quick meals and lessen parents’ anxieties about feeding their children.
The Center for Family Resources thanks the following lead sponsors of the 2019 Thanks for Giving program. Their support will provide as many as 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to local families and individuals:
- Platinum sponsor is Genuine Parts Company.
- Presenting sponsor is Publix Super Markets Charities.
- Great Gatherer is Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company.
- Bountiful Benefactors are Cobb EMC Community Foundation and IAMAW Local Lodge 709.
- Plentiful Providers are Arylessence Inc., Blue Sky Exhibits LLC, Clinton & Cindy Harkins, Comcast, E. Smith Heating & Air Conditioning Inc., Henssler Financial, Lynn Maus, Maxwell Chase Technologies/Aptar Atlanta, R&R Electrical Inc., Renasant Bank, Stephen Owens, Tri-State Utility Products Inc. and Unique Environmental Landscapes.
Arrangements to pick up donated food items to benefit Thanks for Giving will be made with participating schools. All other organizations hosting a food drive are reminded to drop off food items at IAMAW Local Lodge 709 on Nov. 20-21 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Families who have pre-registered to receive a Thanks for Giving box will pick up their box either Nov. 22-23.
For more information, visit www.thecfr.org/t4g.
