Taste of Marietta returns to Marietta Square on April 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Nearly doubling in size over the past 10 years, the festival has been consistently named the top festival in Cobb County.
Now in its 26th year, the festival brings together over 80 Cobb County restaurants showcasing their best dishes. The food truck lineup returns with over 10 different trucks. In addition to bites from restaurants and caterers, the festival features the Kids Alley complete with moonwalks and sand art. Musical entertainment can also be heard throughout the festival from the Cobb Life Stage and the Main Bandstand.
Admission to the event is free, but tastes from the restaurants range from $1 to $5.
For more information, visit tasteofmarietta.com or call the Marietta Visitors Bureau at 770-429-1115
