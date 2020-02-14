The 44th annual Superior Plumbing Kennesaw/Big Shanty Festival will be April 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 19 from noon to 5 p.m. in the downtown Kennesaw area.
The festival will have over 200 booths featuring homemade crafts, an enormous Kid’s Zone with inflatables, big and small, for kids of all ages.
There will be a parade on April 18 at 9:30 a.m., starting at Adams Park and continuing down Main Street through downtown Kennesaw. It will feature floats, over 2,000 youngsters representing every sport association and school in the area, winners of several pageants along with the Allatoona, Kell, Kennesaw Mountain and North Cobb High School bands.
Other free entertainment this year includes:
- Kachunga, a real American Bushman, who dares to step foot into the wet domain of the alligator. Audiences can watch as he apprehends a man-eating reptile with his bare hands.
- Rosaire's Royal Racers is a show for the entire family, featuring speedy swine flying around the 180-foot all aluminum track in about seven seconds. Cheerleaders from the audience are picked to represent each pig and if their pig wins, they receive a free prize.
- Lew-E's Comedy Circus - The Master of Slapstick Comedy features a blend of silly comedy and magic with action-packed juggling and audience participation.
- Strolling the festival will be the Robocars, brightly colored, life-size, transforming robot vehicles. Operator driven, they walk and drive about the festival.
- In the parking lot, adjacent to Trackside Grill, there will be a new Food Court. It will feature live music both days from the Scott Thompson.
- Local entertainment will include local dance and demonstration teams, school chorus groups, members of Great Gig Dance Studio and community groups on the Local Entertainment Stage. There will be performances by many of the area schools including Baker, Chalker, Pickett’s Mill, Big Shanty and Hayes elementary, as well as Awtrey, McClure and Barber middle schools.
- Cobb EMC will also be providing complimentary cell phone charging stands.
For more information, call Jonathan Jenkins or Bill Watson at 770-423-1330 or visit www.facebook.com/thebigshantyfestival or www.kennesawbusiness.org.
