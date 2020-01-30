The 4th annual Strides for Survivors event will be Saturday.
The 2.7-mile walk around Chastain Park's PATH is organized by three Smyrna sisters - Samantha, Lauren and Emilie Scalise in honor of their mother, Stephanie, who is a breast cancer survivor.
The walk starts and finishes outside the Galloway School, 215 Chastain Park Avenue NW in Atlanta. The event will also include face-painting, games, chalk art, pre-walk yoga, a silent auction and a raffle. There will be school age childcare available during the walk.
In the last three years, Strides for Survivors has raised more than $25,000 for TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation, the event's sole beneficiary. TurningPoint supports breast cancer patients of all
backgrounds in their respective journeys to becoming cancer free. The organization provides services such as physical therapy, massage therapy, emotional support, exercise classes and education programs.
For more information, visit www.stridesforsurvivors.org.
