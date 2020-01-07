The 5th annual “Stand in Ansel Adams Footsteps” photographic competition will now for the first time have a 10-week exhibition at The Hudgens Center for Art and Learning, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Building 300 in Duluth.
Begun in 2016, the concept and goal of “Stand in Ansel Adams Footsteps” is to shoot in black and white to emulate as close as one can to the style, look and feel of Ansel Adams' work.
The competition is open only to Georgia Nature Photographers Association members, but anyone can join the group. The deadline to submit digital images is Jan. 19 at 10 p.m. There are no entry fees for the 2020 competition.
The exhibit will run from Feb. 15 to April 25.
This year, the Juror is Mark Green an accomplished award-winning commercial photographer, videographer and a licensed drone pilot, who has traveled on assignments around the U.S. and the world.
Entries can be sent by email to Stewart Woodard, Gwinnett Chapter coordinator, at GNPA.Gwinnett.Chapter@gmail.com.
The GNPA is a 501c (3) organization that has eight chapters in Georgia with close to 800 members. In 2009, it was the first nature focused photography camera club in metro Atlanta.
For more information, visit www.gnpa.org.
