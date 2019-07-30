The North Georgia Relic Hunters will present the 40th annual Southeastern Civil War and Antique Firearms Show and Sell at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta.
The event, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature tables of relics, guns, swords, books, prints, paper items, artillery items and currency.
Admission is $6 for adults, children under 10 are free. All military personnel, veterans and first responders who have identification will be admitted to the show for free.
For more information, visit www.ngrha.com.
