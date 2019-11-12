The 35th annual South Cobb Arts Alliance Christmas House Arts and Crafts Show will be Dec. 3-8 at the Ford Center Reception Hall, 4181 Atlanta Street in Powder Springs.
The show will feature original, handmade fine crafts and the work of local artists. There will be food and entertainment.
Hours are Dec. 3-5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 8 from noon to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.southcobbarts.org.
