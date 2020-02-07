The 11th annual Northeast Cobb Community Egg Drop, sponsored by Superior Plumbing and C&S Paving, will be April 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sprayberry High School's football field and stadium area.
The event will feature a helicopter dropping thousands of eggs onto the field to kick-off the various egg hunts. There will be 90,000-plus eggs and candy. There will also be food, games, a DJ and other activities.
The funds raised from the Egg Drop go to support both the Shop with a Yellow Jacket and the Shop with a Longhorn programs for Sprayberry and Kell High Schools. Last year more than $14,000 went right back into the community from the event.
The event schedule is:
- Egg hunts - 11:30 a.m. will be the hunt for ages 3 and under, noon will be a Special Needs hunt, 1:30 p.m. the helicopter will drop eggs with hunts for ages four to seven to follow, 2 p.m. will be a Special Needs hunt, 3:30 p.m. the helicopter will drop eggs with hunts for ages eight to 10 to follow. Toddler hunts, in the Food Court area, will be 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.
- Free photos with Easter Bunny will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. presented by ANY PEST.
- Lewe’s Comedy Circus will have interactive shows in between the egg hunts from noon, 2 and 4 p.m.
The Ultimate Kid’s Zones are $7 per child for for unlimited rides.
Parking is free at the school. There are also free shuttles from the L.A. Fitness parking lot across from school.
For more information, call 770-423-1330, e-mail billwatson@jrmmanagement.com or visit www.communityeggdrop.org.
