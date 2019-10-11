The 9th annual Hammer Down 5K will be Oct. 19 at the offices of JE Dunn Construction, 2555 Cumberland Parkway SE in the Cumberland area.
The 5K run/walk will begin at 8:30 a.m., with registration opening at 7 a.m. A 1K Fun Run for kids will start at 9:30 a.m.
Proceeds from the race will benefit The Feeding the Homeless Project Atlanta and the Orange Duffle Bag Initiative. In the history of the race, over $400,000 has been donated to charities. Last year's race raised a total of over $90,000 for non-profits.
The race course is USATF Certified and a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier. In addition to awards in age categories, the race will also challenge runners to achieve the fastest time up the Quarter Mile King/Queen of the Hill, beginning on Bert Adams Drive and reaching the top of Mt Wilkerson Pkwy.
Registration fee for the 5K is $25, late registration is $30. The 1K Fun Run registration fee is $10.
Everyone registering for the race will also be entered in a prize drawing, must be present to win, conducted at the end of the race. Prizes are a Big Green Egg, Yeti Cooler and Flat Screen TV. Participants can register in advance at http://www.hammerdownrun.com or on race day.
Race packets will be available for pick up on Oct. 17 from noon to 2 p.m. at JE Dunn's office or on race day beginning at 7 a.m.
For more information, visit www.jedunn.com.
