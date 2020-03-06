The Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County Inc. will hold their 18th Annual Garden Tour on May 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The tour, which is held rain or shine, features five gardens, including four private gardens and one community garden. All the private gardens have been painstakingly managed by their owners, who are Master Gardeners. They range in size from a small lot “Urban Oasis” to a nine-acre “Estate.” The Reconnecting Our Roots Community Garden is maintained and supported as a volunteer project by MGVOCC volunteers.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the tour. Children ages 17 and under are free. Tickets are non-refundable and can be purchased online beginning March 15 at www.cobbmastergardeners.com.
