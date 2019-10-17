The 5th Annual Fore the Cure Golf Tournament will be Oct. 28 at the Indian Hills Country Club, 4001 Clubland Drive in Marietta.
Participants can sign up to play in a golf tournament for a cause or enjoy music by Greg Hester's Band, appetizers, beer from Red Hare Brewing Company and a silent auction afterward for a $25 tax-deductible donation.
The golf tournament will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the benefit Concert & Brews will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The event will support It's The Journey, a local non-profit that helps Georgians with breast cancer by providing support services, tests and research.
For more information, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/dx7/.
