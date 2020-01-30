Marietta-based nonprofit Enduring Hearts will host the 5th annual Enduring Hearts Bourbon Gala & Auction on Feb. 21 from 7 to 11 p.m.
The event will take place at the Foundry at Puritan Mill, 916 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW in Atlanta.
The evening will feature a full lineup Pappy Van Winkle and other high-end whiskeys available for tastings and purchase.
This year's Bourbon Gala will include an opportunity to purchase tickets at $100 each for the Audi Dream Driving Experience, courtesy of Audi Atlanta. One lucky winner can drive 11 different Audis of his or her choosing during the course of the coming year. There are only 600 tickets for this experience.
There will be VIP accommodations at the Four Seasons Atlanta, as well as live and silent auctions, including an original piece from renowned heart artist Fabio Napoleoni. Food will be presented by Soiree Catering. A limited number of tickets remain. Cost is $300 for an individual ticket.
All proceeds will benefit the charity and its international mission to fund research that increases the longevity of pediatric heart transplants, improves quality of life for heart transplant recipients and eliminates pediatric heart diseases that may result in transplant.
For more information, visit enduringhearts.org.
