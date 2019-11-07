The Dobbins Chief’s Group will host its 7th annual Dobbins Warrior Classic Golf Tournament on Monday.
The tournament will be a four-person scramble format, with three civilians and one service member or two civilians and two service members per team.
There will be a chance to win contests on several holes. Refreshments and lunch will be provided at the end of the tournament, followed by an awards presentation and a raffle for door prizes.
Cost is $75 per player and includes green fees, cart rental, tee gift and the post-round meal. To also pay for a military member, the total cost is $150.
All proceeds from the event will go to support various military programs which provide aid to local military families, in particular those enlisted at Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
For more information, contact tournament director Paul Spencer at 770-401-5511 or spencer1212@bellsouth.net.
