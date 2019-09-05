The Cobb Diaper Day Committee announced that it will hold its 11th Annual Diaper Day.
All donated diapers will be given to the Center for Family Resources, Communities in Schools of Georgia in Marietta/Cobb County, liveSAFE Resources, MUST Ministries, Ser Familia, 7 Bridges to Recovery, Simple Needs GA, and Sweetwater Mission for distribution to help ease some of the burdens of the hundreds of families with infants that enter their doors each month. Organizations, companies and individuals are encouraged to kick-off awareness and collection efforts on Sept. 23, the beginning of Diaper Need Awareness Week, an initiative supported by the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) created to mobilize efforts nationwide.
The Cobb Diaper Day Committee, founded by the late Barbara Hickey, is asking the business community, citizens and non-profit organizations to collect diapers from employees, members and friends throughout the month of September.
In the last 10 years, nearly one million diapers have been donated to assist low-income families in Cobb County. The goal this year is to exceed one million diapers donated. Cobb Diaper Day Committee volunteers will pick up the collections or they can be brought to Glover Park on Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. at Glover Park on Marietta Square.
Donations are also being accepted online at www.cobbdiaperday.com.
