On Nov. 19, the Cobb Collaborative hosted its 26th Annual Human Services Award luncheon.
With over 120 in attendance, the lunch and awards ceremony took place at the Mansour Conference Center, 995 Roswell Street, Suite 100 in Marietta. It recognized nominees from local Cobb County nonprofit organizations.
Former state Rep. Stacey G. Evans, a partner with Wargo French LLP, delivered the keynote address. She highlighted how individual efforts can be combined to make a meaningful impact. She also spoke about her success in reaching across the political aisle to expand educational access under the HOPE Grant and how her early years shaped her efforts to champion access to education and opportunities for all.
Nominees were recognized for their dedication to working with or volunteering with those less fortunate in the community, professionalism within the community, collaboration with others and involvement in the community.
The Collaborative awarded Amanda Persons with Marietta City Schools with the volunteer award and Alysha Sturgeon with The Center for Family Resources with the professional award. The William E. “Bill” Hanson Collaboration Award was presented to the Cobb County School District School social workers, with supervisor Ana Murphy, accepting on behalf of the team.
The six nominees in the volunteer category included Patricia Henry, nominated by Destiny Daughters of Promise; Paul Kirby, nominated by Building Hope Communities; Anne Moore, nominated by the Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County; Amanda Persons, nominated by Marietta Sixth Grade Academy; Helen Riley, nominated by SAFE Place; and Elizabeth Smith Williams, nominated by Communities in Schools of Georgia in Marietta/Cobb County.
Professional nominees included Jennifer Johnson Lynch, nominated by Communities in Schools of Georgia in Marietta/Cobb County; Dru Reid, nominated by Right in the Community; Erica Stephens, nominated by NanaGrants; and Alysha Sturgeon, nominated by The Center for Family Resources.
The Cobb Collaborative is a membership of non-profit organizations, local government, businesses, faith-based organizations, educational institutions, professional organizations, associations and citizens who share ideas, expertise and resources to meet the needs of Cobb County and its citizens.
For more information, visit www.cobbcollaborative.org.
