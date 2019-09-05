The 49th annual Atlanta Antique Bottle Show & Sale will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna.
The show, formerly the Southeastern Antique Bottle Club Show, features Southern pottery, bottles, fruit jars, advertising, post cards, milk bottles and table top antiques. Free bottle and pottery appraisals. There will also be free bottles for children, ages 12 and under.
Admission is free. Early admission from 7 to 9 a.m. with dealers is $10.
For table reservations and show information, contact Bill Johnson at 770-823-2626 or bj3605@comcast.net, or Jack Hewitt at 770-856-6062.
