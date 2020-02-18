The 4th annual Adult Spelling Bee is March 6 at 7 p.m. at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta.
Presented by the Marietta Daily Journal, the event benefits Communities in Schools of Georgia in Marietta/Cobb County. Their mission is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.
Cost is $15 general admission, $60 VIP.
For more information, visit http://earlsmithstrand.org.
