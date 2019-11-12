The 11th annual Acworth Turkey Chase will be Nov. 23.
The Chase is a 5K run through historic downtown Acworth and along the shores of Lake Acworth. Participants can choose between the 5K Untimed Fun Run, 5K Timed Run or the 2K Walk.
Prices vary depending on age and date of registration. Discounted rates are available for early-bird registrations and guarantees one of the Acworth Turkey Chase t-shirts. All participants must bring a non-perishable food item on race day to receive their race number and Acworth Turkey Chase t-shirt.
The 5K Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. and the 2K walk at 9:15 a.m. on Main Street in downtown Acworth. There will be a Little Pilgrim Trot for children up to age 5 beginning at 10 a.m.
For more information, visit www.acworthturkeychase.com.
