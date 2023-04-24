Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre will present its final performance of the spring season, Ana Maria Lucaciu’s Long Ago and Only Once, on May 6 at 8 p.m. and May 7 at 2 p.m. at Kennesaw State University Dance Theatre.
After international success as an intimate dance film during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lucaciu and the Terminus artists will now perform the work live and in person in a reflection of its theme and intent. The work plays with the idea of waiting for something to be completed — whether it’s a movement, a joke, a sentence, a fact or a personal story. There is inherent conflict for an audience when the punchline is being suspended. When, if and how it gets delivered is the foundation of the entire work.
“This is the first time we’re performing Long Ago and Only Once live, how it was originally conceived and created,” said TMBT Artistic Director John Welker. “It’s been amazing to share this work as a film during the pandemic for audiences across the globe, but to perform it in person will truly bring this evocative performance to life for our Atlanta audiences.”
In addition to the live performance, the film version of TMBT’s Long Ago and Only Once is also available for streaming on Marquee TV as part of a new partnership.
These performances of Long Ago and Only Once will also mark the final performances for Terminus Company dancers Laura Morton La Russa and Jackie Nash, both featured in the work. La Russa joined Terminus as a Protégé in January 2018 and was promoted to a Company member in 2019. Nash has been with TMBT since 2021 and will now join her husband, Heath Gill, in Florida where he recently joined the artistic team of the Orlando Ballet.
TMBT dance activities continue over the summer as TMBT embarks on a touring residency in Florida and the Terminus Ballet School begins its summer intensive training.
