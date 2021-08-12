Families in need are invited to a drive-thru food pantry event on Wednesday from 11 a.m. t 1p.m. at the Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road SW in Mableton.
Cobb County Public Library in partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank is staging the free outdoor event with support from Cobb government colleagues. The food packages distributed while supplies last include produce and shelf-stable items.
Upcoming high-demand ACFB food pantry events at the Arts Center are also scheduled for Sept. 1, Sept. 15 and Oct. 6. This is a temporary location change for the ACFB food pantry events staged at the nearby South Cobb Regional Library as the library facility is undergoing a major renovation. The library is expected to reopen in November.
For more information, visit cobbcounty.org/library.
