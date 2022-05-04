Diane Lidz of SJC Ventures was recently honored with the 2022 Avodah Award for Community Service by Temple Kol Emeth for her dedication to Temple Kol Emeth and the community during the organization’s Travel the World with Avodah gala.
Lidz has been a member of the temple since 1985 and has served as a pro bono legal consultant for them since 2006.
During her tenure, Lidz has counseled every past president and senior administrator of the temple on a wide range of issues. She previously led negotiations with the Jewish Community Center to bring their preschool to the Temple Kol Emeth location and has worked to protect the congregation’s interests as she guided them through negotiations for contract renewals. Lidz was also a member of the Rabbinic search committee that brought Rabbi Sernovitz to TKE.
Earlier this year, Lidz joined SJC Ventures as the firm’s general counsel and senior vice president. In her role there, she manages outside counsel, leads transaction closings and manages litigation and loan reporting, among other duties.
The gala was held at Maggiano's Little Italy at Cumberland Mall on April 30 and included hors d’oeuvres, dinner, music, an awards ceremony, raffle and live auction. Lidz, Brad Miehl and Karin Miehl were presented with the award for their community service efforts.
