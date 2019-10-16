The National Storytelling Network and the Cobb Cluster Storytellers will have Tellabration 2019 on Nov. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The free event be held in the Community Room at the Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.
From Sacramento to Savannah, Boise to Barcelona, West Virginia to West Indies and Macon to Marietta over 300 audiences are gathering for this worldwide storytelling event.
For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.