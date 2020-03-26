Georgia Relay and the Georgia Center of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing remind residents who have difficulty using a telephone to take advantage of free resources that are available to make conversing by phone easier.
Georgia Relay is the free public service that enables people who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind or those with difficulty speaking to place and receive telephone calls. Overseen by the Public Service Commission and provided by Hamilton Relay, Georgia Relay service is available 24/7 by dialing 7-1-1. Features offered through Georgia Relay include text telephone, Captioned Telephone, Hearing Carry-Over, Voice Carry-Over, Speech-to-Speech and Spanish Relay.
Residents who have difficulty using a telephone may also qualify for free specialized equipment through the Georgia Telecommunications Equipment Distribution Program, administered by GCDHH. The program offers a variety of specialized solutions that include amplified and CapTel phones, hands-free phones, tablets, visual alerts, personal amplifiers and speech equipment.
To qualify, residents must submit an official application and required supporting documents, including a signed certificate of need form and proof of income, residency and home phone/internet service.
For more information about GATEDP, visit www.gcdhh.org/gatedp or contact GCDHH at 1-888-297-9461, 404-381-8447 or info@gcdhh.org.
For more information about Georgia Relay, visit www.garelay.org or contact Customer Care at 1-866-694-5824 or garelay@hamiltonrelay.com.
