Are you a young adult who would like to meet peers who love reading as much as you do?
The Cobb Library staff wants to start middle and high school book clubs and need help to plan the perfect programs.
Teens can submit their input by visiting forms.gle/msF56QrUgVjHdFYX6. The information will be used to create the two virtual book clubs, which will be scheduled around the times that work best for most individuals.
For more information, email kristin.gwin@cobbcounty.org or call 770-801-2747.
