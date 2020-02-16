Nineteen-year-old soprano sensation Sara Stevens will perform on Saturday, March 7 at 3 p.m. at the Marietta Educational Garden Center, accompanied by pianist Cathy Sewell. The Prelude to Spring Concert fundraiser benefits the Garden Center. The musical afternoon features vocal and piano favorites.
Stevens, a classically-trained artist, started performing at age 5. Her resume is full of achievements and awards including a performance at Carnegie Hall, professional sporting events and the Cobb Energy Center. She has trained in the U.S. and in Europe. The award-winning singer has made musical videos of original songs. In 2019, Stevens began her Bachelor’s Degree in Classical Voice at Manhattan School of Music.
“Sara and I both support fundraisers, and we both enjoy performing. Being a Garden Club member, and seeing what the MEGC provides for the community was a very good reason to host a fundraiser. It is a beautiful, historic Southern home with all the charms, and a great venue for programs such as this,” said Sewell, a Flower Garden Club member.
The afternoon will feature a variety of music. “The program we have planned will offer favorites from Classical Voice and Piano. We also will have favorites for Voice and Piano from Musical Theatre. We feel like the program offers something for everyone with contrasting styles and different periods of Music even within the same genre,” Sewell said.
Enjoy this concert in the intimate setting of The Garden Center, fondly known as “Fair Oaks,” built circa 1850. “A lot of fundraiser are on a much larger scale. This one will be contrasting not only because of the smaller setting, but the type of Repertoire performed. We also wanted to be able to offer a reception for our guests allowing for fellowship, new acquaintances, and to enjoy Fair Oaks,” Sewell said.
The concert is an opportunity to support this gem in our community.
“The Marietta Educational Garden Center, also known as Fair Oaks (c. 1850) is a beautiful and vibrant part of the Marietta community and historic Kennesaw Avenue,” Sewell said said. The site of weddings, graduation and birthday parties and much more, the Garden Center is a treasure that has been the source of many happy memories for our Marietta residents. Like any historic home, the care and upkeep is vast and costly. Proceeds from the Prelude to Spring concert will help main the structure and beauty of Fair Oaks and contribute towards some of the bigger projects we have in mind (exterior paint, carpentry work, masonry and landscaping).”
“We hope community members who’ve never visited the Garden Center will be interested in visiting the beautiful setting enjoying Sara and Cathy’s performance,” said Kate Millholland, Executive Director of MEGC.
Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $26 per person and available through the Garden Center. Tickets may be purchased by contacting the Garden Center office at 770-427-3494, emailing mgardenc@bellsouth.net or visiting mariettagardencenter.com/prelude-to-spring-concert-fundraiser.
