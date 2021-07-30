The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Tech Talk: Photo Management with Apple on Aug. 27 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Participants can learn how to transfer photos and videos from their iPhone, iPad or iPod touch to their Mac or PC. They can also learn how to make their photos available on all their devices with iCloud Photos.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.

