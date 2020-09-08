Although the North Georgia State Fair had to be canceled this year, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on all that great fair food.
The "Taste of the Fair" will take place at Jim R. Miller Park in the main parking lot on the weekends of Sept. 25-27 and Oct. 2-4. Hours are Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
Admission is free for the event, but in support of Marietta-based MUST Ministries participants are requested to donate seven non-perishable food items to benefit their local food pantry which has been hit hard during the pandemic. With the donation, participants will receive a free ticket to the 2021 Superior Plumbing North Georgia State Fair.
Participants have the option to drive-through or walk-up. Drive-through 'in-car' service will have a limited menu where one will place their order with an attendant who will deliver the food. With walk-up service, the full menu will be available. Those doing walk-up service are encouraged to wear a mask.
Vendors and menu options will be posted on social media sites prior to the event.
For more information, contact the North Georgia State Fair office at 770-423-1330 or visit https://www.northgeorgiastatefair.com.
