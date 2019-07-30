Taste of Smyrna "Festival of Delectable," presented by Superior Plumbing, will be Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 2800 King Street in downtown Smyrna.
Participants can sample over 30 Smyrna restaurants on the Village Green and Market Village. Some of the participating restaurants include Tin Drum, Taco Mac, Williamson Bros. BBQ, Bruster's Ice Cream and Copelands of New Orleans.
There will be acoustic sounds from Scott Thompson from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. adjacent to the Veteran's Memorial and more live music throughout the day. There will also be a wide variety of interactive children's activities from a Quad Bungee, inflatable slides, bounces and Special OPS obstacle course.
Admission is free, but food samples cost $1-$4. Bottled water and soft drink sales will benefit the Smyrna Education Foundation.
For more information, call JRM Management at 770-423-1330, jonathanjenkins@jrmmanagement.com or www.smyrnacity.com.
