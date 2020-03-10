Taste of Marietta, Cobb County’s largest and longest running food festival, is accepting food vendor applications.
The deadline to submit an application to become a food vendor is March 20. Applications can be found at tasteofmarietta.com on the Resources page.
The festival will take place on April 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Courtney Spiess at courtney@visitmariettaga.com or call 770-257-0429.
