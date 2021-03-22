The Marietta Visitors Bureau announced the 27th annual Taste of Marietta will take place Oct. 24.
Taste of Marietta, one of Marietta’s largest celebrations held on Marietta Square, usually kicks off the city’s festival season on the last Sunday in April.
The safety and health of the community, vendors, artists, guests and staff is the festival’s top priority. The Marietta Visitors Bureau will be monitoring and following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Brian Kemp’s Executive Orders.
The Marietta Visitors Bureau hosts Taste of Marietta in conjunction with the City of Marietta. The Taste of Marietta not only showcases local restaurants and sponsors but is a fundraiser for the Marietta Visitors Bureau & Welcome Center. This year’s festival will include an emphasis on supporting local restaurants.
For more information, visit tasteofmarietta.com.
