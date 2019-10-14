Taste of Kennesaw will be Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Kennesaw.
The event, presented by Superior Plumbing, the Kennesaw Business Association and the City of Kennesaw, will feature samples of over 30 local restaurants from the Kennesaw and Cobb County. Participants can also enjoy an adult beverage in the Carrabba's Italian Grille Beer Garden and listen to a live music and watch football on TV.
The Main Street entertainment stage will have local entertainment all day and culminate with a concert at 6 p.m. There will also be a wide variety of children’s activities from a Quad Bungee, Rockwall, inflatable slides, bounces and a trackless train.
Admission to the event is free. Food samples will cost betwee $1 and $4 each. Taste of Kennesaw will benefit five local charities.
Parking will be available throughout the downtown area as well as Adams Park and First Baptist Church of Kennesaw. Handicap parking will be in the Depot parking lot.
For more information, call JRM Management at 770-423-1330 or visit www.kennesawbusiness.org.
