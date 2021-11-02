The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Taste of Italy Holiday Festa Italiana from Dec. 9 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

During this interactive class, participants will make their very own Italian dessert - Tiramisu. John and Patty will then make a Panettone sweet bread and there will be some trivia questions.

Cost is $11, registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.

