Leaders of Taste of East Cobb are asking residents to order take-out meals on Memorial Day weekend as a way to show support for local sponsors, restaurants and vendors who have supported the annual food and community event in the past.
To promote this year’s effort, they are temporarily changing their name from Taste of East Cobb to Taste of TAKE-OUT East Cobb.
In honor of the tradition of Taste of East Cobb being held on a Saturday, event leaders are asking the public to order takeout on May 23.
All East Cobb restaurants and businesses seeking a mention can contact 2020 event co-chairs David Wilson and Amy Davies at tasteofeastcobb@gmail.com.
