The Taste of Acworth will be Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Acworth.
The City of Acworth partners with the Acworth Business Association and JRM Management to host this annual event, which benefits numerous local schools and charities in the community. There are over 150 booths from local restaurants and businesses, as well as an entertainment stage. There will be inflatables, a quad bungee, and challenging games located in the Kid Zone.
Admission is free. Restaurants will be offering food samples from $1-$4. Parking will be available throughout town.
For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.