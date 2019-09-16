Taste of Acworth, presented by Superior Plumbing, will be Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Acworth.
The event is expecting over 30 restaurants to participate including Williamson Brothers BBQ, Bruster’s Ice Cream, Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery, Pita Mediterranean Street Food, O’Charleys, Taste Jamaica, Copelands and Dogwood Terrace. There will also be a Beer & Wine Garden featuring tastes in a relaxing setting, music, a Kids Zone with interactive inflatables featuring Slides, Euro Bungee Quad Jump, 24-foot rockwall and 120-foot roller coaster obstacle course.
Admission is free. Samples may be purchased from $1 to $4.
The anticipated attendance, weather permitting, is expected to be over 25,000 people.
For more information, contact Jonathan Jenkins at JRM Management Services Inc. at 770-423-1330 or Jonathanjenkins@jrmmanagement.com.
