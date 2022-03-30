Join Cobb Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid for Tales of the Chattahoochee: A History of the Chattahoochee and its Importance to metro Atlanta on April 11 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Kennedy Theater at the Atlanta History Center.
The free program, hosted by The Trust for Public Land, is about the history of the Chattahoochee River. Cupid will be part of a panel discussing the importance of the endangered river and how nonprofits, private partners and government agencies have collaborated to ensure stewardship.
Other panelists include Mike Alexander, Director, Center for Livable Communities at the Atlanta Regional Commission; Marcia Bansley, TPL alumni Advisory Board Member, founding Executive Director of Trees Atlanta, and founding member of Friends of the River; Juliet Cohen, Executive Director of the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper; Christopher Glenn Sawyer, Chairman, Chattahoochee Greenway Coordinating Committee, Founding Chair and Honorary Lifetime Member, Georgia Trust for Public Land Board of Advisors, Former Chair and Emeritus Member, Trust for Public Land National Board of Trustees, and Former Capital Chair, Chattahoochee Nature Center. The moderator will be Jocelyn Dorsey, former anchor/reporter/producer and assignment editor for WSB-TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.