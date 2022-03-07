The Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta, will have The Andersonville Irish Project on March 7 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Irish Civil War historian Dr. Damien Shiels will be presenting a guest hybrid-lecture in the Georgia Room's Conference Room.
Dr. Shiels founded the website Irish in the American Civil War in 2010, running the site as primary author and sole editor until 2021. He has published two books on the Irish experience of the conflict, "The Irish in the American Civil War" (History Press, 2014) and "The Forgotten Irish: Irish Emigrant Experiences in America" (History Press, 2017). He has lectured and led tours in Ireland, Britain and the United States relating to the American Civil War. He holds a PhD in history from Northumbria University, where his research focused on the correspondence of Irish Americans in Union service. In addition to historical work, he has extensive expertise both as a conflict archaeologist and exhibition curator.
His Andersonville Irish Project researches the 250,000 Irish American men fought for the Union during the American Civil War. Some 180,000 of them had been born in Ireland; 70,000 more to Irish parents in Britain, Canada and the United States. Tens of thousands of them died. Many are interred in National Cemeteries up and down the United States, but there is one in particular where hundreds of them lie. It is in Andersonville, Georgia. The National Cemetery there almost certainly contains more Irish casualties from the American Civil War than any other location in the U.S.
The primary aim of the Andersonville Irish Project is to gather information on the identities and origins of the Irish Americans interred at Andersonville National Cemetery. By so doing, it hopes to bring the story of these men and their families to the fore, and gain further insight into the impact of the Civil War on Ireland and Irish America.
