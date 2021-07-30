The Cobb County Public Library will have a Community Health Expo at the Charles D. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta, on Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Expo will feature physical and mental health resources offered in the Cobb community by organizations engaged in promoting improved quality of life, said Renate Elliott, supervisor of the library’s Accessibility Services Department. The drop-in program is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
Georgia Mobile Audiology, a program of the state Department of Education, will provide free hearing screenings for children during the event and share information with parents and providers on positive language and literacy outcomes for deaf and hard of hearing children.
Participating organizations in the Expo also include Georgia Center of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Safe Kids Cobb County, NAMI Cobb, Cobb Community Services Board and Cobb Senior Services.
The Expo is intentionally designed to introduce organizations providing a range of resources for health, including behavioral challenges and developmental disabilities, and will be empowering for Cobb adults and children seeking wellness and safety net services, library officials said.
For more information, visit www.cobbcounty.org/library or call 770-528-2320.
