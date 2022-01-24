The Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta, will have authors M.L. Andrews an Andre Soares discussing their newest title releases on Jan. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Andrews will discuss "Black Blood White Hands," which is a short episodic dystopian story. Soares will discuss "C1: A Vice Versa Series," which is a military science fiction novella.

For more information, contact Sindee Wooley, Adult Services Librarian, at 770-528-2320 or visit https://cobbcat.org/events.

