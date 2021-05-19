The Charles D. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta, will re-open to the public on June 1.
The Switzer facility in downtown Marietta has undergone a major renovation since mid-2019 to improve indoor and outdoor spaces of the library system’s central library complex and its administrative and support services spaces. The project was expanded in late 2020 to include a complete roof replacement for the 30-plus year old building.
New features of the library include:
- Family computing space on the main floor.
- The Accessibility Services Room for providing a comfortable, welcoming environment for patrons with disabilities, sensory processing disorders and library patrons in need of a calmer environment.
- The Georgia Room, the Cobb library special historic and genealogical collection, now has a dedicated conference room and additional space.
- An enclosed outdoor plaza with seating and a garden area accessible through the Hattie Gaines Wilson Youth Services area.
- A new children’s programming room.
- Two makerspaces, for both teens and adults.
Hours of operation for the library will be Monday-Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library will also offer curbside hold pick-up service Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and all day Saturday.
Albion is the contractor for the Switzer project. CPL Architecture, Engineering and Planning is the architect for the project. The Switzer Library project is funded with $6 million of Cobb County’s 2011 and 2016 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds and a $2 million grant from Georgia Public Library Service, a unit of the Board of Regents, University System of Georgia. The Cobb County Board of Commissioners also appropriated $1.6 million in late 2020 for a complete roof replacement after contractors discovered the building’s roof and exterior walls were in need of extensive repair.
For more information, visit www.cobbcounty.org/library.
