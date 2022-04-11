In partnership with the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and the Georgia Public Library Service, the Cobb County Public Library is hosting a touring banner exhibit visiting public libraries statewide in an effort to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and to promote public understanding of history.
Georgia’s Response to the Holocaust: Survivors and Liberators is now on display at Charles D. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta, through April 28. This exhibit examines the stories of courage of Holocaust survivors and liberators who were or became Georgia citizens.
“The Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and Georgia’s public libraries offer a wealth of local and regional history for Georgia residents,” said Sally N. Levine, Executive Director, Georgia Commission on the Holocaust. "Partnering to ensure the Holocaust and World War II are not forgotten is a natural decision so we can share this important history widely across our communities."
The tour officially launched March 28 and runs into 2025 visiting a total of 88 public libraries across Georgia. Library staff have access to educational materials and reading lists for all ages provided by the Commission allowing them to develop programs and help patrons explore the lives of those affected by the Holocaust as well as the massive toll it took on society as a whole.
The current tour is not the first time Georgia’s public libraries have hosted exhibits from the Commission. The last tour was in 2013 and it ran for several years visiting all parts of Georgia.
