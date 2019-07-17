The City of Kennesaw’s free Outdoor Movie Series at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw, will have a screening of Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Pictures' Captain Marvel, rated PG-13, on July 27.
The movie will be projected onto a giant inflatable screen after sun down. Participants should arrive at 6 p.m. for pre-movie entertainment, giveaways and outdoor fun. Blankets or low-back chairs are allowed. Pop-up tents, canopies or beach umbrellas that can obstruct the view of others are not permitted. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Parking is available inside the park and at neighboring Kennesaw Elementary School.
The next movie to be shown at Swift-Cantrell Park will be Hocus Pocus, rated PG, on Oct. 12.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
