The Splash Pad, located at Swift-Cantrell Park in Kennesaw, will open for the 2021 season on Memorial Day, May 31, and remain open through Labor Day.
The 3,200-square foot Splash Pad offers water play options controlled by motion sensors and includes a fountain spray, ground geyser, jet stream, magic mist and multiple sea silhouettes.
The Splash Pad will be open daily, except for Thursdays for scheduled maintenance and rentals. Beginning Aug. 1, the Splash Pad will only be open Saturdays
and Sundays through Labor Day. The Splash Pad’s hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Splash Pad will have extended hours to 9 p.m. on days of the Outdoor Movie Series on June 5 and July 24.
Splash Pad admission is $2 per person. Children two and under are free. Only major credit/debit cards will be accepted for admission payment. The Splash Pad will be open with free admission on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.
The Splash Pad is also available to rent on Thursdays. Rentals are $40 per hour, with a two hour minimum, and $2 per person. For rentals, visit https://bit.ly/3bI6z5Y.
For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call 770-422-9714.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.