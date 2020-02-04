Austell-based non-profit Sweetwater Mission will have the Spring Chicken Run on April 25.
The event will feature a 5K Walk/Run, 1-mile Run/Walk and festival with food, music, a kid's zone and vendors.
The race course is a loop starting in front of Powder Springs City Hall, 4484 Marietta Street, proceeding west along Dallas-Powder Springs Road and connecting with the Lucile Trail before joining the Silver Comet Trail to continue back to the city's Town Square. Digital chip timing provided by ORION Racing for accurate and real-time results.
The race will be held rain or shine.
Cost for the 5K Run/Walk is $30 for early bird registration, ending March 20; $35 pre-registration, March 21-April 23; and $40 on race day. The 1-mile Run/Walk is $30 pre-registration, ending April 23; and $35 on race day. Phantom runners are $30.
Parking is available at Powder Springs First Baptist Church and Powder Springs First United Methodist Church.
Register at www.SpringChickenRun.com.
