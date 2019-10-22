Austell-based non-profit Sweetwater Mission will have the Empty Plate Gala on Nov. 8 at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell.
The event will feature dinner, entertainment and a live auction. The auction preview starts at 6:30 p.m. and dinner served at 7:30 p.m.
Dress is black and white business attire. Cost is $100 per plate. Prepaid reservations required.
Since 1968, Sweetwater Mission has stablized families by providing basic needs and transformed lives through education and employment opportunities.
For more information, contact Debbie@SweetwaterMission.org.
