Austell-based Sweetwater Mission has announced the appointment of Pat Soden as executive director, effective March 23.
Soden brings over 40-years’ experience as an executive vice president in Finance and Business Development for two major corporations. She came out of retirement in 2016 by serving as a volunteer assisting Sweetwater Mission with fundraising events.
In January 2020, Soden was asked to assume the role of business manager, and in April 2020 was named interim executive director.
Sweetwater Mission is comprised of a talented team that is more like family. In fact, Development Director, Debbie Ginocchio who is well recognized in the community, is responsible for fund raising and community outreach, is the daughter of Soden.
The COVID-19 pandemic placed incredible stress on all non-profits in Georgia and Sweetwater Mission has certainly experienced its share. During the past 12 months under Soden's leadership, Sweetwater Mission refocused and aggressively increased the organization’s outreach to the families-in-need in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties with re-engineered existing programs and by developing new and innovated ways to serve. As a result, during 2020 Sweetwater was able to significantly expand programs of community support to help a record number of families.
Under the leadership of Ms. Soden, Sweetwater Mission has responded to the pandemic with:
- "Express Line," a drive-thru operation was created by converting the former food pantry. This allows families to remain in their cars while receiving much-needed food while creating a safe zone for everyone.
- "Meals on a Mission," a community outreach program that delivers food to families. 440 families per week are currently being served and recently this program, through a partnership with Cobb County Schools, also distributes over 1,000 kids’ meals each week.
- Cobb Emergency Rental Assistance Program - Sweetwater Mission is one of five designated non-profit organizations in Cobb County to process applications for this federally-funded emergency rental assistance program.
- Education Center - This facility will become operational in mid-2021 to provide low-income residents of Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties innovative ways to stabilize families by providing educational and employment opportunities. The facility will include a fully-equipped teaching kitchen capable of seating 40 people, a hospital room with educators from WellStar teaching people to become certified nurse assistants (CNA), classrooms for teaching financial literacy, nutrition, childhood testing and a variety of other community uses.
For more information, https://www.sweetwatermission.org or email Info@SweetwaterMission.org.
