Pre-orders are being accepted now through March 6 at 5 p.m. for the Cobb County 4-H annual plant sale.
There will be many different kinds of plants available. Most of the plants in the selection will invite beneficial pollinators to one's yard while adding color to the landscape throughout the year.
The 2020 plant sales brochure, which includes a description of each plant variety and price is available at https://mcusercontent.com/19c85519b5a11a3765e4d402c/files/b2b99cea-3346-4038-acf8-bb632f9d91d8/4_H_Plant_Sale_Brochure_2020.pdf. Funds from the plant sale have benefited hundreds of 4-H’ers over the years.
Orders are being accepted via mail with the order form and check or money order mailed to 678 South Cobb Drive, Suite 200, Marietta, GA 30060. Order forms are also being accepted in person with cash, check, money order or credit/debit card at the same address.
The plant sale pick up day will be March 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jim Miller Park in the covered arena.
For more information, call the UGA-Cobb Extension office at 770-528-4070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.