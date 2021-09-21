The Superior Plumbing Sprayberry Trunk or Treat 2021, benefiting the Sprayberry High School Foundation, will be Oct. 30 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Sprayberry High School's stadium, 2525 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
This unique trick or treating experience will allow children to trick or treat out of the trunks of cars in the parking lot at Sprayberry High School’s
football stadium.
There will also be festival food, a kid’s zone, spooky exhibits, local entertainment, costume contests and lots of candy. Local school choruses will show off their talents by performing on the entertainment stage and costume contest winners will be awarded prizes. The kid’s zone will have interactive inflatables including giant slides, obstacle courses and bounces.
Admission is free to the event. The inflatable kid’s zone is $10 for unlimited rides. Anticipated attendance, weather permitting, is expected to be over 5,000 people.
For more information, contact Laura McLaughlin at JRM Management Services Inc. at 770-423-1330 or laura@jrmmanagement.com.
