Superior Plumbing's Jay Cunningham presented a $5,000 check to Superior Pets for Patriotic Vets initiative at the Cobb County Board of Commissioner's meeting on Aug. 27.
The Superior Pets for Patriotic Vets pairs Cobb County Animal Services homeless pets with armed services veterans. This was the third donation by the company to the program, which allows veterans to get a cat or dog for $50 instead of the normal $115 cost. So far, over 100 pets have found their forever homes through this program.
"About two and a half years ago I started a program pairing Cobb County Animal Shelter dogs and cats with veterans," said Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell.
According to Birrell, Superior Plumbing gave the program the donations for the first 50 adoptions. When the program reached the 48th adoption, Birrell called Cunningham who provided money for up to 100.
"We're now at 111 and now Jay is giving us another $5,000 for 100 more," Birrell said. "Our first adoption was in April 2017, so we've grown quite a bit since then."
