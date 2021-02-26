Superior Pets for Patriotic Vets is an initiative sponsored by Superior Plumbing, which pairs shelter animals from Cobb County Animal Control with veterans free of charge.
Since the start of the program, 184 pets have been placed in a new forever home.
The VA spends around $7.5 billion on health care services and roughly 22 post-service veterans commit suicide each day. In an effort to alleviate the emotional scars that plague the nation's finest while securing a forever home for shelter dogs and cats, Superior Pets for Patriotic Vets will match companion pets with local veterans.
Veterans seeking a companion animal can complete a form and bring it to Cobb County Animal Services, 1060 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta, to take home a new forever friend.
For more information, email District 3 Cobb County Commissioner Joann Birrell at JoAnn.Birrell@cobbcounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.